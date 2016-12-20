Dog, two men rescued by NSRI in KZN

Two men and their dog were rescued after a boating accident in Port Edward on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Saturday. NSRI Port Edward duty crew and police search and rescue responded to under the R61 bridge over the Umtamvuna River in Port Edward at 6.30pm on Friday following reports of a boating accident, NSRI Port Edward station commander John Nicholas said on Saturday.

