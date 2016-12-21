Designing common area next up for Sadler Point Marine Center
With The Loop Pizza Grill and Talon Marine LLC signing on as its first tenants, owners of Sadler Point Marine Center are preparing for more leases and designing a common area for lessees and community events. Owner Brooks Busey and consultant Jack Shad, an urban redevelopment specialist with Windmill Consulting LLC, are working on plans for the central common area of the former Pier 17 marine store.
