Boaties reminded of water safety: read up on the rules
Fine weather, holidays and fish aplenty is a recipe for boaties getting out on the water to make the most of what a Nelson summer has to offer but some are slipping up on some basic boat safety. The Nelson marina boat ramp has been full of cars pushing their much loved sea vessels out for a spot of fishing and it's a case of the early bird catches the fish.
