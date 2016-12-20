Boater charged with numerous counts i...

Boater charged with numerous counts in Gonzalez fatal accident

An arrest has been made in the June boating death of an Englewood man. According to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office booking reports, Dalton Matthew Reas, 20, of Wauchula was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is handling the investigation but has not yet released its final report.

