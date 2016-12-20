2016 Best in Class: Best Industry Adv...

2016 Best in Class: Best Industry Advocate

Thursday Dec 22

Since the early days of Bosun's Marine, founder Tim Leedham and his team have put an emphasis on industry involvement, community service and promoting the boating lifestyle. Through a variety of outlets, Bosun's has worked to improve the boating climate in its local Cape Cod communities.

Chicago, IL

