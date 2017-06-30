Young skier Fry targets place at 2022 Winter Olympics
It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to reach the top but freestyle skier Bradley Fry has been handed a major boost towards achieving his Olympic ambitions thanks to a nationwide funding initiative. Managed by charity SportsAid, Sport England's Backing The Best programme aims to support talented young athletes who would face difficulties progressing through their sport's talent development system without critical financial help.
