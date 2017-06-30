Waimate i-Site numbers show decline since moving off main street
Moving the Waimate Information Centre off the main street and into the Waimate Event Centre was unpopular with local business owners and resulted in a petition with 1500 signatures. The Waimate Information Centre has seen a sizeable drop in foot traffic since a controversial move away from the town's main street.
