UBC players eye Olympics after turnin...

UBC players eye Olympics after turning pro in Russian hockey league with Beijing-based Red Star

Read more: CBC News

UBC players Luke Lockhart and Derek Dun have both signed with the Beijing Kunlun Red Star of the Russian KHL, with hopes of playing for China in the 2022 Olympics. You can't really call it a dream come true because neither Derek Dun nor Luke Lockhart ever imagined that one day they could be playing hockey in the Olympics for China.

