The Latest: Ducks sign D Fowler to 8-year, $52M deal
The Anaheim Ducks have signed cornerstone defenseman Cam Fowler to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension through the 2025-26 season. Fowler has been a fixture on the Ducks' blue line since he unexpectedly fell to Anaheim at 12th overall in the 2010 draft.
