The Latest: Alfredsson stepping down as Senators adviser

5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Daniel Alfredsson is stepping down as Ottawa Senators senior adviser of hockey operations, saying he has decided to take a break from the game and evaluate what's next. The longtime Senators captain says even though he's leaving the Senators front office, he and his family are remaining in Ottawa.

