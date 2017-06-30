Sharks sign Thornton to 1-year deal after losing Marleau
Joe Thornton is staying in San Jose for at least one more season, while longtime running mate Patrick Marleau is leaving for Toronto. Thornton officially signed his $8 million contract to remain with the Sharks on Sunday, just hours after Marleau signed an $18.75 million, three-year deal with the Maple Leafs.
