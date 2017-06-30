Russia wins praise for hosting World Cup warmup event
Russia won praise on Saturday for a successful World Cup warm-up tournament, though it has faced new questions about past doping issues. Germany captain Julian Draxler joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino in thanking Russia ahead of the Confederations Cup final on Sunday when the 2014 World Cup winner plays South American champion Chile.
