Pierce Produces Podium Finish at Nationals
Indianapolis, Ind Florida State rising senior swimmer Natalie Pierce powered her way to the podium in the 50m breast on Thursday night at the 2017 Phillips 66 US National Swimming Championships at the IUPUI Natatorium. "I am very excited and proud to see Natalie translate her fabulous short course season into long course success," FSU head coach Neal Studd said.
