Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launches 7/15
Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA - a partnership between the International Olympic Committee, the United States Olympic Committee, and NBCUniversal - will launch in 10 days, on Saturday, July 15. Kicking off programming for the new TV channel, which complements the global digital platform and allows Olympic fans to connect to Olympic Sports, athletes, and stories all year round, is a 30-minute Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Special hosted by NBC Sports' Mike Tirico, who was named NBC's primetime Olympic host earlier this year. The special will premiere July 15 at 6 a.m. ET, with several encore presentations throughout the week.
