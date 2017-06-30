Oilers sign McDavid to 8-year, $100M ...

Oilers sign McDavid to 8-year, $100M extension

Read more: KION 46

The deal, which will begin in 2018-19, will carry an annual cap hit of $12.5 million. That total bests the top annual salary of $10.5 million held by Chicago Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, as well as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

Chicago, IL

