Oilers sign McDavid to 8-year, $100M extension
The deal, which will begin in 2018-19, will carry an annual cap hit of $12.5 million. That total bests the top annual salary of $10.5 million held by Chicago Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, as well as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.
