No surprises as Hamelin, St. Gelais lead Canada's short-track squads

There were no surprises as Canada named its short-track speed skating team for the 2017-18 season, which begins in August with trials for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Charles Hamelin and his brother Francois of St-Julie, Que., as well as Saint Felicien, Que., native Marianne St-Gelais are back on the squad.

