Murdoch ready for new chapter in curling

One of the finest Scottish sporting careers of the modern era has ended with the announcement that world champion curler David Murdoch has decided to quit playing in order to focus on coaching. The 39-year-old admitted his decision had ultimately been prompted by his omission from the British team to contest next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the first time the 2014 Sochi finalist has missed out since 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.