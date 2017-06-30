Hines Ward named ambassador for 2018 ...

Hines Ward named ambassador for 2018 Winter Olympics

16 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The former Steelers receiver was named as an ambassador for the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Ward, 41, was born in Seoul to a Korean mother and American father, but raised in Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Chicago, IL

