Here's What The 2018 Olympic Gender Regulations Look Like

The International Olympic Committee , in charge of making the rules for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, said that there will be no sex or gender testing required for the upcoming games. "With regard to Hyperandrogenism in female athletes, there were no regulations in place at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 and there will be no regulations in place at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 as we are still awaiting the resolution of the Dutee Chand case," the IOC wrote in a June email in response to an inquiry into how it would regulate the upcoming Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.