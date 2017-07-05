Greece: Wildfire Approaches Birthplac...

Greece: Wildfire Approaches Birthplace of Olympic Games

15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Greek authorities say a wildfire has come within 2 kilometers of Ancient Olympia - birthplace of the Olympic Games - as several large forest fires continued to burn around the country. Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou told state-run television that firefighters stopped the blaze in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece at the Alpheios River, south of Olympia, before the wind changed direction and pushed the fire away from the ancient site.

