Free agent forward Patrick Marleau si...

Free agent forward Patrick Marleau signs three-year deal with Maple Leafs

13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Free agent forward Patrick Marleau signed a three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday worth an average of US$6.25 million per year. He exits San Jose as the franchise leader in games played, goals, points, power-play goals, short-handed goals, game-winning goals and shots.

