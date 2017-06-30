Former Greek Olympic Committee President Minos Kyriakou dies
In this Dec. 6, 2005 file photo, President of the Organizing Committee for the Turin 2006 Winter Games Valentino Castellani, right, receives the Olympic flame from the President of the Greek Olympic Committee Minos Kyriakou during a ceremony at the Panathenean stadium in Athens. Kyriakou, a Greek media mogul, shipowner and sports administrator, died Sunday, July 2, 2017 in Athens.
