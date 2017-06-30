End of an era: Jagr's time in Florida is over
In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Florida Panthers' Jaromir Jagr skates in the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Making official what was suspected for some time, the Panthers revealed Saturday, July 1, 2017, that they're going in a different direction without the future sure-fire Hall of Fame forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC