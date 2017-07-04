Ben Kuzma: Guest coach Salo fires point-blank praise at Canucks' Juolevi
Former Vancouver defenceman Sami Salo is a guest coach for the Canucks' 2017 Development Camp at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver. The former Canucks defenceman was also the sultan of the slapshot and those two characteristics came to the forefront Tuesday in opening day of the National Hockey League club's development camp at UBC .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC