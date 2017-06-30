American footballer Julian Edelmana s naked ESPN cover is out in all its glory - " NSFW
ESPN are days away from releasing their ninth annual Body Issue, which will see 23 sports stars strip down to celebrate the athletic form. One of the big names involved is American footballer Julian Edelman, who graces the cover here leaping in all his glory.
