World University Games staff touring Adirondacks

12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Representatives from the International University Sport Federation are visiting the Adirondack Mountain region this week to tour venues, lodging properties and other facilities in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Wilmington. The visit is a follow-up to a letter Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall sent in May seeking to have the village be considered as a host candidate for the 2023 winter games.

