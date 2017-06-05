The groundbreaking for the $75 million U.S. Olympic Museum was attended by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and U.S. Olympic Committee Scott Blackmun, U.S. Olympic Museum board chairman Dick Celeste, among others on Friday June 9, 2017. Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette.

