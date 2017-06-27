Women's Hockey Wednesday: Danielle Goyette joins the Hockey Hall of Fame
A sparkling feature on exactly how good Danielle Goyette was as a player and the impact she has had on women's hockey both as a player and a coach has not yet crossed our Google Alerts, so we don't have an Article of the Week. But the election of the fifth women's hockey player to the Hockey Hall of Fame is definitely worth talking about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
