Whistler volunteers honoured by Governor General

Yesterday

GENERAL EXCELLENCE A dozen Whistlerites were honoured by Governor General David Johnston at the Whistler Public Library on Friday, June 2. Governor General of Canada David Johnston was at the Whistler Public Library on Friday, June 2 to honour a dozen local citizens with the prestigious Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers. "Your work changes your communities, our country, the world, and you do it simply because it's the right thing to do - because you've found the true meaning of community," Johnston said in his opening remarks, before quoting Greek philosopher Aristotle.

Chicago, IL

