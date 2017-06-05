Whistler volunteers honoured by Gover...

Whistler volunteers honoured by Governor General

Service recognized Twelve of Whistler's most dedicated volunteers were honoured by Governor General David Johnston at a ceremoney at Whistler Public Library on June 2. While being awarded the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers by Canada's Governor General David Johnston was surely an honour, Bob Brett's highlight from the ceremony at the Whistler Public Library on Fri., June 2 came after the presentation. "I was chasing him around the room with a brand new BioBlitz T-shirt that I picked up from the press two hours before, and asked him if he would take it home with him and if he ever had a chance to send back a photo of him in the T-shirt," Brett said.

Chicago, IL

