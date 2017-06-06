Whicker: Ducks spun '06 disappointment into '07 victory

Ducks defenseman Scott Niedermayer holds the Stanley Cup high during a celebration at Honda Center June 9, 2007. Teemu Selanne had put in 13 years, Chris Pronger 12. Todd Marchant and Rob Niedermayer had done 12 years, too, and Sean O'Donnell 11. Jean-Sebastien Giguere had been in net for eight years.

