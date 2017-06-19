Trump backs L.A. Olympic bid in meeti...

Trump backs L.A. Olympic bid in meeting with IOC officials

2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

President Trump "pledged his full support" for the Los Angeles bid to host a future Summer Olympics, the White House said Friday after an Oval Office meeting with the head of the International Olympic Committee. Trump met Thursday with IOC President Thomas Bach and three U.S. members of the IOC -- Larry Probst, Anita DeFrantz and Angela Ruggiero.

