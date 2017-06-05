Top Korean sports body to name candidate for IOC membership
South Korea's top sports body decided on Thursday to begin the process for naming a candidate for International Olympic Committee membership. At its board of directors meeting, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee discussed the need for South Korea to have a full IOC member, especially with the country preparing to host the PyeongChang Winter Olympics next February.
