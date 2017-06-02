Tokyo Olympics cost twice the initial...

Tokyo Olympics cost twice the initial estimate: Why?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The cost of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is still nearly twice the initial estimate despite a major cost-cutting effort Tokyo Olympics cost twice the initial estimate: Why? The cost of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is still nearly twice the initial estimate despite a major cost-cutting effort Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2svzl0S FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016 file photo, 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee President Yoshiko Mori, left, speaks as IOC Vice President John Coates listens during their joint press conference of the IOC coordination commission in Tokyo. The cost of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is nearly twice the initial estimate despite a major cost-cutting effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Apr '17 HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar '17 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar '17 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC