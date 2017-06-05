Ticket prices for 2018 PyeongChang Pa...

Ticket prices for 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Games announced

The organizers of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games on Wednesday announced the ticket prices for the multisport competition for disabled athletes, with the average price reaching 30,000 won . The PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games said a total of 280,000 tickets will be on sale.

