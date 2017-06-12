Ten intriguing names 'available' to Vegas Golden Knights in expansion draft

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save during game three of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Fleury, Nashville forward James Neal and Anaheim defenceman Sami Vatanen are among the high-profile players available for the Vegas Golden Knights to select in the NHL expansion draft.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP General manager George McPhee can start contemplating that for real after available players to the NHL's 31st franchise were released on Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.