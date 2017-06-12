Ten intriguing names 'available' to V...

Ten intriguing names 'available' to Vegas Golden Knights in expansion draft

Read more: Western Star

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save during game three of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Fleury, Nashville forward James Neal and Anaheim defenceman Sami Vatanen are among the high-profile players available for the Vegas Golden Knights to select in the NHL expansion draft.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP General manager George McPhee can start contemplating that for real after available players to the NHL's 31st franchise were released on Sunday morning.

Chicago, IL

