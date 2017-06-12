Steep to get Olympic themed expansion in December set in South Korea and Japan
Ubisoft's open-world extreme snow sports game, Steep was announced at last year's E3, and at this year's event, the publisher unveiled a brand new expansion arriving for the game titled Road to the Olympics . The expansion will bring brand new locations to tackle in South Korea and Japan, and as evident by its name, arrives in celebration of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC