Steep to get Olympic themed expansion in December set in South Korea and Japan

Ubisoft's open-world extreme snow sports game, Steep was announced at last year's E3, and at this year's event, the publisher unveiled a brand new expansion arriving for the game titled Road to the Olympics . The expansion will bring brand new locations to tackle in South Korea and Japan, and as evident by its name, arrives in celebration of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.