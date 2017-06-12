Steep to get Olympic themed expansion...

Steep to get Olympic themed expansion in December set in South Korea and Japan

Ubisoft's open-world extreme snow sports game, Steep was announced at last year's E3, and at this year's event, the publisher unveiled a brand new expansion arriving for the game titled Road to the Olympics . The expansion will bring brand new locations to tackle in South Korea and Japan, and as evident by its name, arrives in celebration of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

