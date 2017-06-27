Soviet-Era Buran Space Shuttle Shipping to Former Olympic Site for Display
A full-size mockup of a Russian space shuttle is leaving Moscow for an exhibition center opening at the site of the 2014 Winter Olympics. RSC Energia, Russia's lead contractor for crew spacecraft, handed over the winged orbiter to Sirius Science and Art Park in Sochi during a ceremony held Tuesday at the corporation's control and testing station in Moscow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC