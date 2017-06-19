South Korea wants North Korea to host some 2018 Winter...

Do Jong-hwan, suggested that North Korea host some events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic games in an attempt to engage Kim Jong Un and promote peace, the Guardian reports . The idea reflects a larger effort by South Korea's newly elected President Moon Jae-in, who seeks to revive the old "sunshine policy" whereby South Korea makes overtures of friendship and unity to the North to ease military tensions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.