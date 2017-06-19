South Korea wants North Korea to host some 2018 Winter...
Do Jong-hwan, suggested that North Korea host some events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic games in an attempt to engage Kim Jong Un and promote peace, the Guardian reports . The idea reflects a larger effort by South Korea's newly elected President Moon Jae-in, who seeks to revive the old "sunshine policy" whereby South Korea makes overtures of friendship and unity to the North to ease military tensions.
