Sliding sports venue for PyeongChang 2018 renamed
The sliding sports venue for next year's Winter Games in South Korea has been renamed to include the word "Olympic," the event's organizers said Tuesday. The organizing committee for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics said the Alpensia Sliding Centre in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul, will now be called the Olympic Sliding Centre.
