SKorean president calls for NKorean Olympic participation

South Korean President Moon Jae-in waves during the opening ceremony of the World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, South Korea, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Moon said Saturday he hopes to see North Korean athletes at next year's Winter Olympics in South Korea to ease tensions over the North's nuclear program.

