Sidney Crosby wins Conn Smythe Award for second straight year as playoff MVP
Crosby was named the most valuable player to his team in the playoffs on Sunday for the second year in a row after his Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the final for their second straight Stanley Cup. The Pittsburgh captain led the Cup final in scoring with a goal and seven points in six games and finished second in scoring during the post-season with eight goals and 27 points in 25 games.
