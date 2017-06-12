Sheetz Offering Free Gas for a Year

Sheetz Offering Free Gas for a Year

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CSP

Sheetz Inc. is giving away free gasoline for a year to 18 customers starting November 17. Customers can come into any Sheetz location in Ohio and enter to win when they sign up for the "My Sheetz Card." Members of the program are automatically entered into the contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Apr '17 HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar '17 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar '17 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC