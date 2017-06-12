Sheetz Offering Free Gas for a Year
Sheetz Inc. is giving away free gasoline for a year to 18 customers starting November 17. Customers can come into any Sheetz location in Ohio and enter to win when they sign up for the "My Sheetz Card." Members of the program are automatically entered into the contest.
