Seoul sisters: Hockey players Hannah and Marissa Brandt are chasing their Olympic dreams
Sisters Marissa and Hannah Brandt are on track to appear in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. Marissa is on South Korea's hockey team, Hannah on Team USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
