Selanne, Kariya headed to the hall of fame; joined by Recchi, Andreychuk, three others

The Finnish Flash was among seven named to the hall on Monday afternoon, joined by long-time running mate Paul Kariya, Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi, women's star Danielle Goyette, as well as Clare Drake and Jeremy Jacobs in the builders category. Topping the class is Selanne, one of the NHL's greatest goal-scorers, arguably the finest player ever from Finland and someone whose talent seemed to know no age.

