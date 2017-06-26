Selanne, Kariya headed to the hall of fame; joined by Recchi, Andreychuk, three others
Former Winnipeg Jet Teemu Selanne takes a shot during a practice for the NHL's Heritage Classic Alumni game in Winnipeg on Friday, October 21, 2016. Selanne, Paul Kariya, Dave Andreychuk, Danielle Goyette and Mark Recchi have been named to Hockey Hall of Fame in the players category THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods The Finnish Flash was among seven named to the hall on Monday afternoon, joined by long-time running mate Paul Kariya, Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi, women's star Danielle Goyette, as well as Clare Drake and Jeremy Jacobs in the builders category.
