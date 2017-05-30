Sedins eager to get to work with Canu...

Sedins eager to get to work with Canucks rookie head coach Travis Green

When the Vancouver Canucks hired Travis Green as their new head coach this spring, a video of his fight with Dan Cloutier from their playing days was widely circulating online. Henrik Sedin took part in that 2003 game against the Boston Bruins, but also needed a refresher of the altercation sparked by former Canucks winger Todd Bertuzzi cross-checking Green into Cloutier, then Vancouver's netminder, to set off a melee in the crease.

