Russia becomes a reliable pipeline for ready-made NHL talent

In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin, right, reacts as he celebrates with center Nick Schmaltz after scoring his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago. Panarin is on the leading edge of a generation of Russian stars coming over to North America from the Kontinental Hockey League in their 20s and making an immediate impact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.