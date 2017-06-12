Radio spat spotlights two 'losers'

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James gives instructions during play against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Friday, June 9, 2017. LeBron James' decision to pass to a wide-open Kyle Korver in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals was criticized by several media members, including Fox Sports Radio's Rob Parker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.