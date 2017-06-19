Q&A 'Calgary might be the only city l...

Q&A 'Calgary might be the only city left standing': A glimpse into Olympic bid politics

The cost for Calgary to host the 2026 Winter Olympics would be $4.6 billion, according to the city's bid exploration committee. But could Calgary host the games for less? An exploration committee has come out with an estimated price tag of $4.6 billion to host the 2026 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

